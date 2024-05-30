Bow Wow Teases New Music with Chris Brown in June

Bow Wow is returning to the music and eyeing a reunion of the “Shortie Like Mine” tandem he created with Chris Brown. Hitting X, Bow Wow wrote, “Bow Wow x Chris Brown… June 2024.”

Bow Wow x Chris Brown June 2024 👀 — Bow Wow (@smoss) May 29, 2024

It’s been quiet on the music front for Bow Wow, but in April, Chris Brown surprised fans with releasing the deluxe edition of his acclaimed album 11:11. The deluxe edition now boasts 13 new tracks featuring an impressive lineup of collaborators.

Joining Brown on this musical journey are Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Tee Grizzley, Mario, and Davido. The deluxe edition of “11:11” offers an exciting expansion to the original album, providing listeners with even more of Brown’s signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop.





