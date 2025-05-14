Braves to Honor Music Legend USHER with Special Night at Truist Park on June 18

The Atlanta Braves will celebrate global superstar and Atlanta icon USHER on Wednesday, June 18, with a tribute night at Truist Park as they host the New York Mets. The celebration will feature a special USHER Bobblehead giveaway and a lineup of activations paying homage to the eight-time GRAMMY Award winner’s cultural and musical legacy.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive USHER Bobblehead, created in collaboration with the artist himself. The collectible features USHER flashing the “Peace Up, A-Town Down” gesture—now a Braves fan-favorite celebration symbol.

Festivities begin pregame in The Battery Atlanta, where fans can enjoy a live DJ spinning USHER’s biggest hits and explore a themed “Coming Home Diner” food truck, named after his first independent release. The menu offers creative takes like “OMG” Fried Fish and Grits, “Yeah” Shrimp and Grits, and “My Way” Lemon Pepper Wings.

A co-branded capsule collection designed by USHER and Braves Retail will launch that day at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads. The collection merges USHER’s signature style with Atlanta streetwear culture and Braves pride.

This event follows past musical tributes by the Braves, including celebrations honoring OutKast and Ludacris. For tickets and more info, visit Braves.com/Promotions.