Brian McKnight Suing Jaguar Wright Over ‘Blatant Lies’ She Said Onine

Brian McKnight is taking Jaguar Wright to court after she claimed the singer abused his ex-wife.

McKnight was accused of hiring and physically abusing prostitutes and his ex-wife, Julie McKnight. Wright is now facing a lawsuit, and McKnight wants her to pay up.

“I never abused my ex-wife and had no idea about her alleged relation to Jaguar,” McKnight shared.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Wright told “blatant lies,” also noting how she launched an attack on The Carters during a Piers Morgan interview. Morgan would backtrack her visit shortly after.