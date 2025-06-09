46
Brittany Renner Reveals She and Kevin Gates are Divorced, Marriage Lasted 52 Days

2025-06-09
355 1 minute read

Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates have already divorced. Speaking at BET Weekend, Renner revealed the marriage lasted just 52 days.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” said Rinner. “But there is a 90-day waiting period in Islam where you wait to see if you’re pregnant because he would be responsible. Also, those 90 days is for reconciliation because Allah wants you to stay married.”

But what was the reason? “I followed my heart, and that’s what more than most people can say, and I think when you do that, you get all the clarity you need, and there’s no stone left unturned, and there’s no regret”

Renner also noted her new faith in Islam helped her through the process. You can see the full interview below.


