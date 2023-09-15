Bronx Queen ScarLip Drops Fiery Single and Video “No Statements”

Unleash the Bronx Fire with ScarLip’s “No Statements”

ScarLip, the Bronx’s rising rap star, is back with a blazing new single and video, “No Statements.” Directed by Sarah McColgan, known for her work with H.E.R., Nas, and Miguel, this Complex Media World Premiere release is set to turn heads.

ScarLip‘s signature sinister delivery and infectious chorus have already generated a social media frenzy. In just a week before its release, “No Statements” teasers amassed over a million views, showcasing ScarLip‘s captivating style.

This track highlights her growth as a songwriter while retaining the raw energy that made her a national sensation. Keep an eye out for a cameo by Swizz Beatz, who’s been a supporter since ScarLip’s early days and collaborated with her on “Hip Hop 50 Vol. 2.”

Stream “No Statements” Here

The Bronx sensation gained traction with her anthem “This Is New York,” reaching over two million YouTube views and half a million Spotify streams. Discovered by Swizz Beatz, she’s signed with Epic Records and is set to conquer the rap scene.

This summer, ScarLip made waves at New York Fashion Week and took her music to various stages, including the BET Awards with Busta Rhymes. The future looks promising for ScarLip, and she’s poised to finish 2023 on a high note.

Watch the video and feel the fire as she takes her sinister delivery to new heights. With co-signs from legends like Busta Rhymes and fellow BX rap star Cardi B, ScarLip is here to stay.

Watch “No Statements” Video





