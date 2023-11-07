Burna Boy Launches ‘I Told Them… Tour’ with L.A. Stadium Show

Burna Boy’s The I Told Them… Tour kicked off in Los Angeles over the weekend. Following the sold out stadium show, the tour is set to ignite Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, before embarking on a thrilling journey across North America. Stops in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more are on the itinerary before the tour concludes at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on March 12.

You can see the opening night images and the upcoming tour dates below.

UPCOMING I TOLD THEM… TOUR DATES:

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Feb 29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live





