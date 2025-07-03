The Source |Burna Boy Reveals Tracklist for Eighth Studio Album ‘No Sign Of Weakness’
Burna Boy has officially revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign Of Weakness, set to release on July 11 via Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.
The 16-track project showcases Burna Boy’s signature blend of Afro-fusion and global sound, featuring collaborations with Shaboozey, Belgian artist Stromae, Travis Scott and the legendary Mick Jagger. The album marks another bold chapter in Burna Boy’s genre-defying career, continuing his mission to bring African music to the global stage.
To celebrate the release, Burna Boy will embark on a North American headline tour beginning November 12. The shows will feature a unique 360-degree stage experience, offering fans an immersive performance across major cities.
Pre-orders for No Sign Of Weakness are available now. Tour info can be found at onaspaceship.com/tour.
ALBUM TRACKLIST
- No Panic
- No Sign Of Weakness
- Buy You Life
- Love
- TaTaTa feat. Travis Scott
- Come Gimme
- Dem Dey
- Sweet Love
- 28 Grams
- Kabiyesi
- Empty Chairs feat. Mick Jagger
- Update
- Pardon with Stromae
- Bundle By Bundle
- Change Your Mind feat. Shaboozey
- Born Winner
