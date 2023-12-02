Busta Rhymes Credits 50 Cent For Making Him “Sexy” Again

If you had the chance to attend one of 50 Cent’s shows on his Final Lap Tour, you probably were even more excited to see Busta Rhymes as the opener.

Most recently, Busta opens up about how he’s dropped over 100 pounds in the last three years, and even gives credit to 50 Cent who he claims helped him feel “sexy” again.

During an event for his new album Blockbusta, the Brooklyn native spoke to fans about how he lost an additional 37 pounds while on tour.

After his statement, “I’m sexy,” the crowd erupted with laughter. “I lost 37 pounds on that fucking tour. I wasn’t asking if y’all thought I was sexy or not, I just wanted you muthafuckas to understand I’m sexy. Period.”

This comes after Busta spoke about his weight loss journey via a conversation with Men’s Health, for their Hip Hop 50 issue back in August. 50 Cent, LL COOL J, Method Man, Ludacris, Common and Wiz Khalifa were also featured.

At 51 years old, Busta even admitted to having trouble breathing after doing the deed with his partner in the bedroom one night.

“I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working,” he explains. “I felt like I was having an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma. So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale. To relax.”

He continues, “That was scaring me so much that it was a mindfuck, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe. I’m butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down. When I came back in the room once I got right, I laid back down next to her and she said something to me that really fucked me up. She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’”

Luckily for Busta, he’s getting all the way right for his own headlining tour, kicking off in March of next year.





