Cardi B Announces “Imaginary Players” Single With JAY-Z’s Approval

Cardi B is getting in her Hov bag. Cardi announced her next single will be “Imaginary Players,” and Hip-Hop fans across the world perked their ears because we all heard JAY-Z ask “Yo, them shits even got leathers?”

Cardi confirmed the 1997 classic will be part of her offering, and she got the co-sign from JAY-Z on the record.

“If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,’” Cardi said. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”