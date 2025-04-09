Former Mets, Cardinals Pitcher Octavio Dotel Dies Following Nightclub Roof Collapse In Dominican Republic

Cardi B is calling for prayers after a roof collapse at a Dominican Republic nightclub killed and injured partygoers. In her Instagram group, BG Secret Society, Cardi shared a message of sorrow for those impacted.

“I’m in literal tears scrolling down my timeline seeing my Dominican people being rescued some wit lives and some gone,”Cardi wrote. “I’m sad seeing families crying desperately in pain looking for love ones.”

You can see the full message below.

Octavio Dotel, a former MLB pitcher known for his longevity and impact as a reliever, has died at the age of 51 after being injured in the tragic collapse of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Dotel was among the 160 people injured in the incident, which claimed at least 44 lives, including Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi and sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Dotel’s death marks the loss of one of baseball’s most reliable journeyman relievers, whose 15-year career spanned 13 teams — a Major League record. Debuting with the New York Mets in 1999, Dotel quickly became a strikeout artist with a blazing fastball and dominant presence on the mound.