Cardi B Says She Will Enjoy Her Summer: ‘NO Album This Year’

If you were looking for Cardi B’s album this summer, stop looking. Cardi announced her 2024 plans and new music is not part of them.

Interacting with fans online, Cardi revealed she agreed with a fan who stated she should pull back from social media platforms due to feeling “unappreciated” for online interactions.

Then she dropped the reveal: “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year .. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Just as a note, Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018. You can see Cardi’s messages below courtesy of Hip-HopDX.

Cardi B says no new album in 2024: “I’m relaxing this year” pic.twitter.com/csO4DtQGMV — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 14, 2024

Last month, Missy Elliott encouraged Cardi B to let her album fly. Hitting X, Missy also encouraged Cardi to experiment as Bardi said she was nervous but trusting her ears.

“Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous… but I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good,” she said.

Yeup!!! I’m a little nervous… but I don’t care! I’m liking doing things that my ears want to listen to and reflecting the moods I been in. It feels good https://t.co/biXOySSnac — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 6, 2024

Cardi’s last single, “Enough (Miami),” cracked into the top 10 at No. 9. The record, which fans have been anticipating to hear new music from the Bronx emcee, marked Cardi’s 12th entry into the Top 10. The single scored nearly 15 million streams and 8.8 million radio audience impressions.





