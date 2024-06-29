Cash Money Founders Honored with YouTube’s Leaders and Legends Award

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Cash Money founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams received YouTube’s prestigious Leaders and Legends Award. The two brothers, who established the iconic record label in 1991, have been instrumental in shaping the music industry by signing major artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Juvenile, and Tyga.

“The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music. “Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in Black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip-hop’s most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it. We are humbled to honor their success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label’s incredible legacy.”

Baby replied in a statement to Billboard, “I appreciate Lyor and YouTube for respecting what we’ve accomplished, and what we continue to do. This honor shines a light on all the artists who have been on Cash Money Records or have been affiliated with the label. They share in this honor, too.”

Under their leadership, Cash Money Records has achieved remarkable success, boasting over 300 Hot 100 hits, 41 top 10 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. The label has also produced 80 Billboard 200 albums, including 15 that reached the top spot. This accolade from YouTube recognizes the Williams brothers’ significant contributions to the music industry and their enduring impact on popular culture.





