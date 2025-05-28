Cassie Ventura Welcomes Third Baby with Husband Alex Fine

Cassie Ventura has welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Alex Fine, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The 38-year-old singer is already mom to two daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

The news comes just weeks after Ventura completed her testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial, marking a pivotal moment in her highly publicized past with the music mogul.

A source previously confirmed that Ventura was admitted to a New York City hospital’s labor and delivery unit ahead of the birth. She first announced her pregnancy in a Feb. 19 Instagram post, sharing the excitement of expanding her family with Fine, a fitness trainer and entrepreneur.

The couple, who married in 2019, have kept much of this pregnancy private, choosing to focus on their growing family amid a wave of media scrutiny.

Mother and baby are reported to be healthy and doing well.