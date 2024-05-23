13
Chaka Khan’s Daughter Says She is Celebrating Diddy’s Demise After He Screamed in the Legend’s Face

2024-05-23Last Updated: 2024-05-23
Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Khan, posted on Instagram that she is “singing and dancing” while watching Diddy’s demise.

What caused this? According to her, Diddy screamed in the legend’s face, and when her son attempted to intervene, the mogul’s security jumped him.

You can read the entire message from Indira Khan below.

In other news, Diddy is the subject of yet another lawsuit from a woman. According to TMZ, model Crystal McKinney met Diddy at Men’s Fashion Week in 2003 when she was 22.

According to McKinney, Diddy invited her to the studio, where she engaged in drinking and smoking weed, which she believes was laced with narcotics, leading to her being disorientated.

That moment was followed by being forced into a bathroom, where she was then forced to perform oral sex, eventually losing consciousness and waking up in a taxi.

McKinney stated she was subjected to a modeling industry blackball and attempted suicide in 2004.

McKinney says her suit was inspired by Cassie’s and the feeling of having “a moral obligation to speak up.”



diddysexual assault

