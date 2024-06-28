Chance The Rapper Drops New Single “Stars Out”

Today, Chance the Rapper, the renowned Grammy Award-winning artist known for his innovative and independent approach to music and storytelling, drops new single “Stars Out” on all streaming platforms. The track “showcases Chance’s distinctive lyrical prowess and his unyielding authenticity” (The Source Magazine). Both the music video and the lyrics of “Stars Out” depict Chance stepping into his own, flexing his signature style and delivering a powerful performance that underscores his status as a leading figure in the rap scene. The song’s teaser has became a hit on social media, with the TikTok video reaching over 5.5 million views, heightening anticipation for the single and the overall project.

Last month, Chance released a DJ Premier-produced single “Together” alongside a self-directed visual. The soul-stirring track both celebrates the Chicago home-front, while also presenting a rallying cry to protect it. The music video centers on lyrics of reminiscence and pride, against a backdrop of vintage personal home video and archival footage from community-led political movements through history. Housing Justice, displacement, and gentrification are alluded to throughout the record and Chance explicitly calls for a community benefits agreement from former President Barack Obama in the development of the new Presidential Library in the residential neighborhood of South Shore in Chicago, Il.





