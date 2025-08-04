3
4
8
22
9
38
23
5
24
39
34
20
43
31
46
49
13
16
40
18
25
48
29
1
32
10
44
2
30
11
15
33
35
37
14
26
Chance The Rapper Previews Star Line at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Chance The Rapper Previews Star Line at Lollapalooza in Chicago

2025-08-04Last Updated: 2025-08-04
348 1 minute read

Chance The Rapper lit up Chicago’s Grant Park on August 4th with a memorable set at Lollapalooza, giving fans an early taste of his upcoming album Star Line, set to release August 15th. The hometown hero performed to a packed crowd of 115,000, delivering a high-energy show filled with gratitude, nostalgia, and fresh new sounds.

Photo Credit: Keeley Parenteau
Photo Credit: Keeley Parenteau
Photo Credit: Keeley Parenteau

Although the set was brief, Chance made it count by previewing material from his long-awaited album, his first full-length project in six years. Known for his deep ties to Chicago, Chance took a moment to speak directly to his day-one fans, acknowledging their continued support while welcoming newcomers into his ever-growing community.

Star Line is expected to mark a new chapter for the Grammy-winning artist, blending his signature positivity with a matured perspective. The Lollapalooza performance gave fans a glimpse into that vision, and set the stage for what could be one of the most significant album releases of the year.


Source link

2025-08-04Last Updated: 2025-08-04
348 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on the Public For Being Critical of Snoop Dogg and Other Rappers Inauguration Performances

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on the Public For Being Critical of Snoop Dogg and Other Rappers Inauguration Performances

2025-01-22
Malumz on Decks Signs with Warner Music Africa

Malumz on Decks Signs with Warner Music Africa

2023-10-11
CKay unfolds the story of ‘Is It You?’ with Video

CKay unfolds the story of ‘Is It You?’ with Video

2024-02-13
Kanye West Reveals New Vision: A Sustainable City in the Middle East Called DROAM

Kanye West Reveals New Vision: A Sustainable City in the Middle East Called DROAM

2023-12-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo