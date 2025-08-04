Chance The Rapper Previews Star Line at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Chance The Rapper lit up Chicago’s Grant Park on August 4th with a memorable set at Lollapalooza, giving fans an early taste of his upcoming album Star Line, set to release August 15th. The hometown hero performed to a packed crowd of 115,000, delivering a high-energy show filled with gratitude, nostalgia, and fresh new sounds.

Although the set was brief, Chance made it count by previewing material from his long-awaited album, his first full-length project in six years. Known for his deep ties to Chicago, Chance took a moment to speak directly to his day-one fans, acknowledging their continued support while welcoming newcomers into his ever-growing community.

Star Line is expected to mark a new chapter for the Grammy-winning artist, blending his signature positivity with a matured perspective. The Lollapalooza performance gave fans a glimpse into that vision, and set the stage for what could be one of the most significant album releases of the year.