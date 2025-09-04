Charlamagne Tha God Reflects on Angela Yee Leaving The Breakfast Club

Charlamagne Tha God is reflecting on Angela Yee leaving The Breakfast Club. Appearing on Vlad TV, Charla was asked if Yee’s leaving helped or hurt The Breakfast Club. His answer: “Inconclusive.”

“That was an era,” Charlamagne said. “Nobody can ever tell me anything about Angela Yee in regards to ‘The Breakfast Club.’ When we started in 2010, us three individuals, that is who God put in that position to be that show and it had tremendous success.”

He added, “That show had so much success that Angela Yee was able to go spin off and have her own show in ‘Way Up’ that comes on right after ‘The Breakfast Club.’”

Charlamagne would go on to say he always envisioned The Breakfast Club to be a hub for exactly what Yee is doing. “It didn’t help or hurt, it enabled us to bring on two new talents to have success in their own right.”

You can hear it from CTG below.