Charlamagne Tha God Calls Ye a ‘Sucka’ For Snatching TMZ Reporter’s Phone

Kanye West is being celebrated for his snatch of a paparazzi’s phone, but not by Charlamagne Tha God. During a recent morning on The Breakfast Club, Charla stated it was a sucka move.

“Kanye is a sucka,” Charlamagne said. “When that man was yelling at him and his wife last week, he had nothing to say. He skedaddled.”

Charlamagne was speaking about the presumably homeless man that birated Ye as he attempted to leave the scene.

In case you missed it, while strolling in L.A., Ye was asked if Bianca Censori had “free will,” which led to the rapper snatching an iPhone.

“People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” the TMZ reporter said.

Kanye then grabbed her phone and addressed, “That dumb ass shit,” he was asked.

He said, “You think cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?”

You can see it below.





