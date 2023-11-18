Charlamagne Tha God Celebrates Lori Harvey’s Dating Life: ‘Don’t Play with Lori’

Charlamagne Tha God is thrilled to see Lori Harvey living her best life in dating. During a recent morning on The Breakfast Club, CTG saluted Ms. Harvey.

“I salute Lori Harvey!” Uncle Charla said. “Lori Harvey is the author of ‘Act Like A Lady Think Like A Niggaa.’ I ain’t got no problems with Big Lori.”

He added, “It’s Lori Harvey… Lori Harvey built different, don’t play with Lori.”

Charlamagne’s praise comes after Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have confirmed their relationship is over. In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the two state they are “remaining friends” and share respect for each other.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement reads. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Fans began questioning whether the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris relationship was over earlier this week. The murmurs came after the two removed images of each other across their respective Instagram pages.

Further fan investigation showed that neither are following each other.

Cousins! Y’all didn’t hear it from us BUT word on the streets is that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may have gone their separate ways. Social media users have noticed that the two recently unfollowed one another and deleted pictures together from their Instagram feed. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/062oz3mx8w — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 5, 2023





