Charleston White Arrested For Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Cruelty To Animals

According to several confirmed reports, YouTube personality Charleston White was arrested yesterday (December 18) in Tarrant County, Texas for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of animal cruelty.

White, who publicly announced his pride in being a “snitch”, iis now facing potential prison time if found guilty of these crimes.

It is still unclear what prompted his arrest, but TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop surrounding Mr. White’s arrest.






