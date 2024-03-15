Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It Drop Collaborative Mixtape ‘Dirty Nachos’

Two heavyweights in rap, Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It, have joined forces for their first collaborative mixtape, Dirty Nachos, which was released today via 43B / Ear Drummer Records / RBC Records.

With 18 tracks, Dirty Nachos serves a flavorful blend of hard-hitting street anthems, showcasing the unique synergy between Chief Keef’s raw lyricism and Mike WiLL’s dynamic production. Like the perfect combination of jalapeños, chili, and cheese on a plate of loaded nachos, each mixtape element complements the other, resulting in a sonic feast for hip-hop enthusiasts.

The mixtape, hosted by Trap-A-Holics, features two notable guest appearances. Mike WiLL’s long-time collaborator 2 Chainz lends his signature flair to “PULL UP GHOST CLAN,” adding an extra layer of energy to the track. Meanwhile, Chief Keef continues his streak of collaborations with rising star Sexyy Red on “DAMN SHORTY.”

Four previously released Chief Keef-Mike WiLL collaborations, including “LOVE DON’T LIVE HERE,” “HARLEY QUINN,” “STATUS,” and “BANG BANG,” close out the project.

Tap into the new tape below.





