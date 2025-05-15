Chris Brown Arrested For 2023 Assault Of UK Producer

Chris Brown has been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with a 2023 alleged assault involving a UK-based music producer. The R&B singer was taken into custody at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, where he had recently arrived ahead of a scheduled tour stop later this month.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

The incident in question is alleged to have occurred at Tape, a London nightclub, where Brown is accused of attacking music producer Abe Diaw. Brown has not yet publicly commented on the arrest, and it remains unclear how the legal development will impact his current UK tour.

Diaw filed a civil lawsuit in 2023, claiming Brown assaulted him with a bottle of tequila, leaving him with “severe and lasting injuries.” The lawsuit further alleges that Brown continued the attack by stomping on Diaw’s head while he was unconscious. Diaw also accused the singer of spreading false rumors about him following the incident. It is not currently known whether the lawsuit has been resolved or is still pending.

At the time of the alleged assault, police attempted to question Brown, but he reportedly left the country before they could make contact.

Brown had previously been banned from entering the UK following his 2009 felony assault conviction involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. That ban, which lasted more than a decade, was lifted in 2020 by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel. Since regaining entry to the country, Brown has appeared at several major UK events, including a surprise performance at a WizKid concert in 2021, and has continued to tour extensively across Britain.

The investigation remains ongoing.