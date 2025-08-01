Chris Brown Launches BREEZY BOWL XX TOUR with Sold-Out Stadium Show

Chris Brown has officially launched the North American leg of his BREEZY BOWL XX TOUR with a sold-out show at loanDepot park in Miami. Presented by Live Nation, the tour marks Brown’s first full stadium run in North America and celebrates 20 years of his chart-topping career.

The opening night featured over 50 hits, blending fan favorites like “With You” and “Kiss Kiss” with new material including “It Depends.” Known for his high-energy performances and signature choreography, Brown delivered a dynamic set that set the tone for the summer.

The tour follows his massively successful European run, where Brown played to over 500,000 fans across five countries. He also made history at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, selling over 90,000 tickets across two nights and setting a new record for the highest-grossing tour by a male R&B artist at the venue.

Special guests Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker will appear on select dates, with Jhene Aiko joining the final 11 stops of the tour.

REMAINING BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

~ with Jhené Aiko | ^ with Summer Walker | @ with Bryson Tiller

Wed Jul 30 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park ^@ – SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 02 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 05 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 07 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field^@

Fri Aug 08 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field^@ – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 10 | Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 12 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 13 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 19 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 20 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium^@

Sat Aug 23 | East Hartford, CT | Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field^@

Mon Aug 25 | Boston, MA | Fenway Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 28 | Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field^@ – SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 30 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 31 | Atlanta, GA | Truist Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Tue Sep 02 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field^@

Wed Sep 03 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field^@ – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 05 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center^@ – SOLD OUT

Mon Sep 08 | Houston, TX | Daikin Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Thu Sep 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field^@

Sat Sep 13 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Sun Sep 14 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium^@

Wed Sep 17 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park^@ – SOLD OUT

Fri Sep 19 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium^@

Sat Sep 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium^@ – SOLD OUT

Tue Sep 24 | Denver, CO | Coors Field~@

Fri Sep 27 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome~@ – SOLD OUT

Mon Sep 30 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium~@ – SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 03 | Atlanta, GA | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field~@

Sun Oct 05 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park~@ – SOLD OUT

Wed Oct 08 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park~@ – SOLD OUT

Thu Oct 09 | Washington, DC | Nationals Park~@ – SOLD OUT

Sat Oct 11 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium~@

Tue Oct 14 | Raleigh, NC | Carter-Finley Stadium~@ – SOLD OUT

Thu Oct 16 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome~@

Sat Oct 18 | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl~@