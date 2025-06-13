20
Chris Brown Gives Fan Onstage Lap Dance and Kiss During “Take You Down” Performance in Germany

2025-06-13Last Updated: 2025-06-13
This is why Chris Brown tickets are so expensive. Breezy is taking his interactions with fans to another level; forget the meet-and-greet pictures, you can get on stage and receive a lap dance and a kiss.

While on stage for Breezy Bowl XX in Hamburg, Germany, Chris Brown delivered the moment in a performance of “Take You Down,” thrilling the crowd with model and content creator Souhaîla Jäger.

“I did not wake up today knowing this will happen … God is goood,” Jäger wrote on TikTok.

You can see the moment below.


