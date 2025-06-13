Chris Brown Gives Fan Onstage Lap Dance and Kiss During “Take You Down” Performance in Germany

This is why Chris Brown tickets are so expensive. Breezy is taking his interactions with fans to another level; forget the meet-and-greet pictures, you can get on stage and receive a lap dance and a kiss.

While on stage for Breezy Bowl XX in Hamburg, Germany, Chris Brown delivered the moment in a performance of “Take You Down,” thrilling the crowd with model and content creator Souhaîla Jäger.

“I did not wake up today knowing this will happen … God is goood,” Jäger wrote on TikTok.

You can see the moment below.