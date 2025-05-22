Chris Brown Released from U.K. Jail on Nearly $7M Bail

Chris Brown has been released on a $6.7 million bail after being arrested for causing grievous bodily harm in a nightclub incident in 2023.

According to PEOPLE, Brown was granted the request on Wednesday, May 21. Brown did not attend and is accused of assaulting producer Abe Diaw with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle in a nightclub.

Chris Brown has entered a not guilty plea and will be able to start his Breezy Bowl tour on June 8 in Amsterdam.

Bail conditions required Brown to pay $4.5 million immediately, and he could turn in the remainder in a week. He “must surrender his passport if he is not traveling on tour.”