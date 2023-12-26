Christmas Meals for Tory Lanez, R. Kelly & More Revealed

Christmas was another holiday behind bars for some stars like R. Kelly, Tory Lanez, Harvey Weinstein, and Joe Exotic. TMZ was able to grab ahold of their holiday spreads.

At North Carolina’s FCI Butner Medium I, R. Kelly was served Cornish Hens, cream of broccoli, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and pecan pie. Meanwhile at Texas’ FMC Fort Worth, Joe Exotic enjoyed Baked Cornish hens, bread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, carrots, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and holiday pie.

Harvey Weinstein is housed at New York’s Mohawk Correctional Facility where he had Baked chicken breast, seasoned chicken gravy, steamed white rice, steamed kernel corn, dinner rolls, margarine, and a ice cream sundae. Tory Lanez had Pineapple glazed ham, carrot and pineapple salad, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, ice cream, and blueberry crisp at the California Correcitonal Institution Tehachapi.

Last month, Tory Lanez has dropped a new video promoting the deluxe edition of his album, Alone at Prom. The video features a claymation figure resembling famed court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Cunniff was thrust into the spotlight with her coverage of Lanez’s trial in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Her claymation character reports on the fictional ’80s character Ashton Rain.

The video came across Cunniff, who wondered what fans thought: “Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah?”

Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah? 😂🙄🥰 https://t.co/SP23BIC6A4 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 7, 2023





