Clipse Return Album ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ Marked for July 11

The return of Clipse is officially upon us. The duo of Malice and Pusha T is ready to release their album, Let God Sort Em Out. The release consists of 13 tracks and will be available on July 11 via Roc Nation.

Earlier this spring, Pusha T revealed the upcoming Clipse project, produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, is ready to go—aside from one last feature verse from an unnamed artist.

During an interview with Ghetto Runways, Pusha T shared his excitement about the new album, which reunites him with his brother Malice for their first full-length project in over 15 years. The pair last released Til the Casket Drops in 2009.

“I’m so excited about this new Clipse album. Like that’s what I’m on right now,” Pusha said, expressing his enthusiasm for the long-awaited collaboration.

Get this, while the album is essentially complete, Pusha mentioned the only thing holding up its release: “It’s absolutely finished, just waiting on a feature. Just waiting on a feature, bro. Just waiting on a feature.”

Moreover, Pusha T praised the album as a return to the core elements that made Clipse iconic in Hip-Hop. He emphasized the importance of staying true to the genre’s fundamentals.

“I think we’re doing something very, very special with like even being in the game and being as competitive as we are today,” he said. “Showing people that the fundamentals of Hip Hop and lyricism, and like being fresh, none of that ages out.”

He added, “You only start to age out when you start leaving pieces out of what makes this sh*t we call Hip Hop. And that’s just not what we do.”