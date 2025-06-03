Pusha T Reveals Clipse Album Delay Was Due to Kendrick Lamar Feature Dispute with Def Jam

Clipse and their long-awaited return album are upon us. But could it have been here sooner? Pusha T revealed that the album could have arrived last summer, but Def Jam was apprehensive about dropping the album with a Kendrick Lamar feature.

Speaking with GQ‘s Frazier Thorpe, Pusha T revealed that he and Malice were at a draw with Def Jam, explaining that the verse arrived amid Lamar’s beef with Drake. Def Jam and Universal Music Group (UMG) weren’t in on Drake’s biggest enemies appearing on a song together, despite neither taking a shot at The Boy.

Pusha T revealed in the interview that he thought their views were “stupid.”

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Pusha T revealed. “And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We’ll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can’t work because I’m still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go… ”

As a result, Def Jam dropped Clipse and also released King Push from his solo deal. The duo landed at JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. You can read more about the agreement and the forthcoming album here.