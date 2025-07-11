Clipse Release New Album Let God Sort Em Out

Clipse, the iconic duo of Pusha T and Malice, have returned with their fourth studio album Let God Sort Em Out, now available on all major platforms. The album is executive produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams and features an impressive lineup of guest artists including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Nas, and John Legend.

Critics are already praising the release as a bold and triumphant return. Described as “brilliant,” “daring,” and “one of the albums of the year,” Let God Sort Em Out showcases Clipse at their sharpest and most focused. The album’s production is lush and razor-edged, pairing Pharrell’s signature sonic palette with the duo’s lyrical precision and hard-earned wisdom.

The release follows the buzz of two standout singles, “Ace Trumpets” and “So Be It,” and continues Clipse’s legacy of pushing boundaries while honoring their Virginia roots. From intricate storytelling to high-concept production, the project is both a reflection of their growth and a reaffirmation of their impact on hip-hop.

The visual design for Let God Sort Em Out comes courtesy of acclaimed artist KAWS, and the album is being marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation. Limited edition vinyl, CDs, and exclusive merchandise collaborations with KAWS, Verdy, Denim Tears, and Carhartt WIP are available now at letgodsortemout.com.

With Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse deliver a powerful, cohesive body of work that reinforces their place in the rap canon while pointing toward an evolved and uncompromising new era.