Clipse on ‘Let God Sort Em Out,’ Pharrell and Paris Studio Sessions
Clipse has returned with their first album in over 15 years. Let God Sort Em Out marks the Virginia duo’s fourth studio project and the first since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops. In a sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Pusha T and No Malice reflected on the making of the album, their longtime collaborator Pharrell, and the unique creative space they shared in Paris.
The entire project was recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters, where Pharrell now serves as Men’s Creative Director. With fashion sketches, fabric samples and shoe designs swirling around them, Pusha T described the space as a flowing creative environment with no closed doors or traditional recording booths.
No Malice echoed that sentiment, describing the sessions as deeply personal. “I think it’s always like family. Me, my brother, Pharrell, while we’re there, even his parents are there. We all come up together. Same area. It just felt like a real good family setting, things that we’re used to. The creative aspect, the same as it’s always been from yay high. You know what I’m saying? So, it’s the same. It’s nothing hard,” he said.
The result is a refined, confident album that seamlessly blends legacy and luxury. Let God Sort Em Out is a sonic return to form, elevated by its atmospheric quality and the timeless chemistry between two brothers and a producer who helped define their sound.
