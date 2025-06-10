33
Clipse Announces First U.S. Tour in Over 15 Years

2025-06-10Last Updated: 2025-06-10
Clipse has announced their first U.S. tour as a duo in more than fifteen years, supporting their long-awaited fourth studio album Let God Sort Em Out. The tour kicks off August 3 in Boston and includes major stops in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, and their hometown of Virginia Beach.

Tickets for the Let God Sort Em Out Tour go on sale Friday, June 13. Fans can find pre-sale details, tickets, and VIP packages at letgotsortemout.com.

The upcoming album, set to be released on July 11 through Roc Nation Distribution, has already generated significant excitement. Lead single “Ace Trumpets” is trending across platforms, and fans have eagerly embraced the return of Pusha T and Malice.

Produced entirely by Pharrell Williams and featuring artwork by KAWS, Let God Sort Em Out brings together Clipse’s trusted collaborators and new creative voices. With the buzz surrounding the single and the whole album’s release just weeks away, the tour marks a major moment for the legendary duo’s return to the spotlight.


