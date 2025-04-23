Clive Davis and Teyana Taylor to Be Honored at Apollo’s 2025 Spring Benefit Ahead of Historic Renovation

The Apollo Theater has announced music icon Clive Davis and multi-hyphenate artist Teyana Taylor as honorees for its 2025 Spring Benefit, taking place Wednesday, June 4. Davis will receive the Legacy Award and be inducted into The Apollo’s legendary Walk of Fame. At the same time, Taylor will be honored with the inaugural Innovator Award, recognizing her groundbreaking influence across music, film, and culture.

This year’s benefit marks the theater’s final major fundraiser before a full-scale renovation—the first in its 90-year history. The redesign aims to modernize the iconic venue while preserving its cultural legacy and enhancing the experience for future generations of artists and audiences.

“For generations, The Apollo has been a beacon of culture and community in Harlem and around the world,” said Michelle Ebanks, President & CEO of The Apollo. “This year’s Spring Benefit is a celebration of that legacy and the artists and visionaries shaping what’s next. It marks the final time audiences will experience our legendary theater as it stands today, before we begin the first full-scale renovation in our 90-year history. As we honor the past and embrace a bold future, this evening will uplift the trailblazers who have shaped The Apollo and offer a powerful glimpse into the renaissance to come.”

“To be recognized by The Apollo, an institution that has launched and celebrated so many of the artists I’ve admired and worked with throughout my career, is deeply meaningful to me,” said Clive Davis. “I am truly honored to receive the Legacy Award and to join The Apollo’s Walk of Fame.”

“Growing up in Harlem, The Apollo has always been a source of inspiration and Black excellence,” said Teyana Taylor. “Being honored in my hometown, by this iconic institution, is beyond anything I could have dreamed.”

The evening will honor the late Richard Parsons, former Apollo Board Chair, with a tribute by the eight-time Grammy-nominated The Baylor Project. Performances by Deborah Cox, Shoshana Bean, Avery Sunshine, and others will highlight the night, with Monica presenting Davis’s award. Camille A. Brown and Martha Redbone will also perform, with Emmy and Grammy-winning music director Adam Blackstone leading the show. DJ D-Nice will return to headline the afterparty.

Proceeds from the Spring Benefit will support The Apollo’s year-round artistic, education, and community initiatives. Tickets and more information are available at www.ApolloTheater.org.