Coco Jones Unleashes Debut Album ‘Why Not More?’

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Coco Jones marked a major milestone, celebrating the release of her debut album Why Not More? with a lively rooftop party hosted by Grey Goose vodka. The exclusive event, held at Dream Rooftop, drew a starry guest list including Keke Palmer, Lucky Daye, London On Da Track, Alexis Isley, and Amber Riley.

Friends and collaborators gathered to toast Jones’ newest project and a defining moment in her rising career, enjoying a night filled with music, laughter, and signature Grey Goose cocktails.

This past Friday, GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter and actress Coco Jones released her highly anticipated debut album, Why Not More?, via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. The 14-track project boasts an impressive list of collaborations, including YG Marley, Future, and London on da Track.

Why Not More? is described as a bold and redefining album that highlights both Coco’s vulnerability and her confidence. The album features previously released singles, including the 2x GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Certified Gold track “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” “Most Beautiful Design,” “Taste,” and “You.”

Upon the album’s release, Coco shared, “Why Not More? is the question I’ve been asking myself in hopes of understanding me and growing in confidence. This album is about leaning into whoever you are right now without worrying about who you’ve been or who you want to be in the future. Authenticity will never lead you to the wrong place, so why not lean in?”

Prior to the release of her debut album, Coco Jones has already garnered an impressive seven GRAMMY nominations, solidifying her position as a significant force in R&B and beyond.