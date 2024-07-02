Coi Leray Shows Support at NYC Pride Parade Ahead of Barclays Center Performance

2x GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Coi Leray attended the NYC Pride Parade, demonstrating her unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. Coi’s presence at the event highlighted her commitment to equality and inclusion, making a powerful statement of solidarity with the millions who gather each year to celebrate love and diversity.

Coi Leray’s participation in the parade comes just one day before her highly anticipated July 1st performance at the Barclays Center as part of Jhene Aiko’s sold-out Magic Hour Tour. Fans are eagerly anticipating her energetic stage presence and dynamic performances, which have made her a standout act on the tour.

Coi Leray continues to dominate the music scene with recent milestones and thrilling performances. Following the release of her highly anticipated EP “Lemon Cars” on May 24, along with the debut of the electrifying music video for the titular single, she has solidified her presence as a rising star. She also made waves as the face of Footlocker for Adidas’s “It Starts with Sneakers” campaign, showcasing her influence beyond music.

In April, she captivated audiences with an iconic debut at Coachella 2024, surprising fans with two unreleased songs and offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse with Teen Vogue. Adding to her impressive list of achievements, Coi Leray graced the stage of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” joining G-Eazy and Kalii for a memorable performance of their track “Femme Fatale.”





