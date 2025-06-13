Druski, Shane Gillis, & Theo Von Drop “The Diggers” Trailer

Comedians Druski, Shane Gillis, and Theo Von have released a hilarious trailer for their new comedy project, The Diggers. The clip, featuring their signature humor, has fans buzzing. Would you watch a movie starring this comedic trio?

Comedian Druski has had a busy and positive few months, solidifying his place in the entertainment industry and inspiring fans with his achievements. In May, he released a highly acclaimed viral skit recreating v, which resonated widely for its comedic genius. Before that, in February, he debuted his satirical reality dating series, Coulda Been Love, on YouTube, further showcasing his versatility. He also just presented at the BET Awards alongside Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat