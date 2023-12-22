Common Honored With SoundExchange Music Fairness Award

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that award-winning artist, actor, author, and activist Common was honored with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for his advocacy with the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA).

“Common is a master lyricist, respected by his peers in the art form, and an outspoken advocate for creators,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “He is also an accomplished actor, poet, and philanthropist, all while advocating for performers’ right to be paid when their music is played on terrestrial radio. We are honored to work alongside Common and to recognize him with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award.”

Common joins previous SoundExchange Music Fairness award recipients Gloria Estefan and Dionne Warwick. He was presented with the honor by SoundExchange CEO and President Michael Huppe at the company’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.





