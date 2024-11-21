Cordae Announces ‘The Crossroads’ Tour for 2025

Cordae is hitting the road in 2025 with The Crossroads Tour, a 23-city trek that begins on February 5 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA. The tour will stop in major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York before concluding in Chicago at Concord Music Hall on March 16. Fans can secure their tickets through Cordae’s official website.

The tour celebrates the release of his critically acclaimed album, The Crossroads, available now via Atlantic Records. Executive produced by Smoko Ono, the 16-track album features collaborations with Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and more, with standout singles like “Mad As Fuck,” “Syrup Sandwiches,” “Saturday Mornings,” and “Summer Drop.”