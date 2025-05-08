‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Sparks Massive Streaming Surge for Beyoncé

The anticipation surrounding Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter stadium tour translates into significant Grammy-winning album streaming numbers. Billboard reports that U.S. on-demand streams of the album surged to over 10.2 million in the three days following the tour’s commencement.

This impressive figure represents a substantial 116% increase compared to the 4.7 million streams garnered three days before the tour’s launch. Several tracks from Cowboy Carter experienced notable gains during this period. “Ya Ya” saw a remarkable 147% jump in streams, while “Protector” experienced an even larger surge of 207%. Beyoncé’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene” also significantly increased, with streams rising by 118%.

These numbers highlight the powerful impact of live performances on music consumption, demonstrating how touring can reignite interest in an artist’s recent work and drive increased engagement with their catalog. The significant streaming boost for Cowboy Carter underscores the immense popularity of Beyoncé and the excitement surrounding her latest stadium tour.

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated COWBOY CARTER TOUR with a sold-out, history-making performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night. The nearly three-hour spectacle marked the first of five nights at the venue and served as a powerful debut for her genre-blending album COWBOY CARTER.

Opening the night in a custom all-white Mugler ensemble, Beyoncé captivated fans with live renditions of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “BODYGUARD,” and “16 Carriages,” alongside reimagined classics from across her storied career. The performance unfolded in thematic chapters exploring resilience, freedom, and heritage, each underscored by cinematic visuals and dazzling production.

The night included multiple viral moments: a soaring a cappella “Star Spangled Banner” accompanied by Jimi Hendrix’s guitar solo, Blue Ivy’s surprise guest spots, and Rumi Carter’s first onstage appearance during “Protector.” Beyoncé also wowed fans with a flying car and horseshoe stunt, and a color-changing LED gown during “Daughter.”

“I have the best fans in the world,” Beyoncé told the roaring crowd. “We worked so hard to make this as perfect as we could for y’all.”

The fashion echoed the theme, with rhinestone boots and fringe-heavy Western glam both on stage and throughout the crowd. Collaborations with top fashion houses brought a bold, modern Americana aesthetic to life.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the COWBOY CARTER TOUR has already set records at SoFi, MetLife, Mercedes-Benz, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadiums. Originally slated for 22 shows, the tour has expanded to 32 due to massive demand, once again affirming Beyoncé’s reign as the queen of live performance.

The full tour dates are available below.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium