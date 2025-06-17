Crown Royal Celebrates Allen Iverson’s 50th With Star-Studded Sneaker Ball in Philly

Crown Royal honored Allen Iverson’s 50th birthday in style over the weekend, kicking off with an intimate dinner at The Prime Rib Philadelphia and ending with a high-energy Sneaker Ball at Mr. Ivy. The celebration brought together friends, athletes, and cultural icons to salute Iverson’s legendary impact on sports, fashion, and culture.

The guest list reflected Iverson’s wide-reaching influence. Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, rapper Charlie Baltimore, producer Charlie Mack, and Philly rap legends Freeway and Neef Buck were all in attendance. During the night, Freeway delivered an impromptu performance of his classic anthem “What We Do,” adding to the evening’s electric atmosphere.

The Sneaker Ball lived up to its name, with bold sneaker choices and elevated drinks keeping the celebration in full swing. The dinner portion of the evening featured heartfelt toasts and tributes presented by Ahari Water, mbg360, Reebok, and Vomos Jets.

From start to finish, the night was a reflection of Allen Iverson’s larger-than-life legacy and the city that raised him.