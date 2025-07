Among the many who were dissed by Freddie Gibbs on Alfredo 2 was former collaborator Curren$y. Is he bothered? Seemingly not. Spitta hit Instagram and gave a reply when producer Cash Fargo shared an image of a brusied bunny, representing Gibbs.

“We ain’t trippin hahah send me some beats tho,” Curren$y replied. Do you think we will reply on wax? Let us know.