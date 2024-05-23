31
CyHi, Mr. EGOT, Drops “On The Radar” Freestyle

2024-05-23Last Updated: 2024-05-23
Atlanta artist Mr. EGOT, formerly CyHi, made a powerful return with a freestyle at On The Radar’s studios in New York. This marks CyHi’s first offering of 2024, following the November 2023 release of “Mr. Put That Shit On,” featuring Pusha T, inspired by ‘The Wiz’ and released via EMPIRE.

“Mr. Put That Shit On” signaled CyHi’s comeback as he prepares for his upcoming concept album. As CyHi recently explained on Instagram, the album will explore “the fascinating journey of Philip Michael Thomas, an accomplished American actor and musician who coined the term ‘EGOT.’”

CyHi shows no signs of slowing down with his new album on the horizon. He has collaborated with industry giants like Lil Wayne and T-Pain, consistently delivering hit records that resonate with fans worldwide.



