D.J. Envy to Headline HBCU New York Classic After Party

New York native D.J. Envy, is set to takeover the Toyota HBCU New York Classic after party and he’s inviting fans out to enjoy the party of the year Saturday, September 16, 2023.

“I’m personally inviting everybody to the HBCUNY classic and after party,” said Envy. “I need all my Virgos to pull up for my birthday party/homecoming party. So, all HBCU’s, fraternity, sororities and HBCUish colleges…join us.”

D.J. Envy who co-hosts the wildly popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” from Power 105.1 FM in New York. After only two years, the show was dubbed the number one radio program in the nation and is widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining hip-hop and R&B morning show today. Envy made a name for himself as one of New York City’s premier mixtape producers. In the early-2000s, he premiered exclusive freestyles by artists like Jay-Z, Fabulous, and 50 Cent. A three time “Justo Mixtape Award” winner, Envy won the award for “Most Influential Radio DJ” at the Underground Music Awards in 2008.

“As an iconic figure in the New York hip-hop scene, D.J. Envy is the perfect person to help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and cap a full day of HBCU football and culture with style,” said HBCU New York Classic President Albert Williams.

“What sets D.J. Envy apart is not only his remarkable talent but also his deep connection to the HBCU community. Having attended Hampton University, D.J. Envy proudly represents the legacy and values instilled in him during his time at the institution. He carries his HBCU experiences with him, and his love for supporting HBCUs shines through in his work.”

“American Dream is thrilled to host the HCBU New York Classic after party and welcome D.J. Envy and fans to the Dream Bar for the perfect post-game celebration,” said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.

Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities that culminates with an epic match-up between Morehouse College and Albany State University. Following an incredible first year with over 35,000 fans in attendance, the HBCU New York Classic returns to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App.

Additional musical acts and halftime entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest information, or to purchase tickets go to www.hbcunyclassic.com and follow @hbcunyclassic on Instagram and Twitter.





