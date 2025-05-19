Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Questions Diddy Allowing His Children to Attend His Trial

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day is calling out Diddy’s selfishness, citing the presence of his children at his trial.

Speaking on the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes podcast, O’Day doesn’t understand why “any father” would allow his family to attend.

“The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it,” she said. “I don’t know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated, fucking, getting pissed on and urinated in their mouths, having his girlfriend come in the other room and rub their cum all over his nipples.”

Diddy’s high-profile trial is underway with several of his family members present at the Manhattan courthouse. His mother, Janice Combs, and multiple children were seen arriving ahead of opening statements, showing a united front as proceedings began.

Just hours before opening statements in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s high-profile sex-trafficking trial, federal prosecutors are scrambling to locate a key witness. “Victim-3,” a central figure in the indictment, has reportedly gone dark despite pledging to testify against the music mogul.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has not re-established contact with the witness, raising the possibility of a delay or a mistrial request from Diddy’s defense team.

Victim-3 was expected to testify about alleged sexual exploitation by Combs. Her absence could significantly impact the trial, which is predicted to span eight weeks. Law enforcement sources suggest the witness may have gone silent due to safety concerns.

Combs, who rejected a plea deal, faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. A conviction could mean life in prison.