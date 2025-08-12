Davido and Chioma Close Out Their Love Story With a $3.7 Million Miami Wedding

Say yes to excess. Davido and Chioma Adeleke brought the curtain down on their years-long romance with an opulent white wedding in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The event, celebrated across socials under the hashtag #Chivido2025, marked the final chapter in a trilogy of ceremonies. Their journey to this moment included a court marriage in March 2023 and a vibrant traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

The MIA affair radiated pure extravagance. A viral clip captured Davido revealing just how much went into the celebration. “We’ve spent $3.7 million cash, so we must know what we’re doing,” he said with a smile. Guests arrived in black-tie elegance, with white and cream off the list to ensure the spotlight stayed firmly on the bride and groom.

Get this, during the reception, Davido delivered a heartfelt tribute to Chioma that left the room hanging on every word. “I’ve been on countless stages, but this is the most nervous I’ve ever been. You are my love, my peace, my home. You’ve seen the real me, the me the world doesn’t see, and you still chose me,” he told her, holding back tears. In another grand gesture, he gifted her a diamond-covered Richard Mille watch worth around $300,000.

Their unwavering love story traces back to their days at Babcock University. It first entered the public eye in 2018 when Davido released the hit single “Assurance,” followed by “1 Milli,” both serving as musical testaments to their bond. Even amid public scrutiny and rumors of infidelity in 2021, the couple’s connection never faltered, making their Miami celebration a true victory lap for their enduring love.