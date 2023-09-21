De La Soul Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘Buhloone Mindstate’ With Digital Deluxe Release and Exclusive Merch

Today, legendary hip-hop pioneers De La Soul mark a significant milestone, commemorating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Buhloone Mindstate with a Digital Deluxe edition. Originally released on September 21, 1993, this seminal work has left an indelible mark on the music industry and continues to inspire artists and fans worldwide.

Available everywhere today, the Digital Deluxe edition of Buhloone Mindstate features three exclusive bonus tracks: “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float,” “My Mindstate,” and “Sh.Fe.MCs.” Additionally, a mesmerizing lyric video for “Lovely How I Let My Mind Float” is now live, offering fans a unique visual experience alongside the captivating music. Watch the video here.

Exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase on the official De La Soul website, wearedelasoul.com. To mark the anniversary celebration, the first 30 customers to visit the website at 9:21 AM EST on September 21st will have the opportunity to acquire select merchandise for just $0.30.

Today also marks the birthday of Dave, the beloved member of De La Soul who passed away in February. Though bittersweet, this special release reflects his enduring legacy and the ongoing impact of De La Soul’s music, which continues to resonate with fans across generations around the world.





