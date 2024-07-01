Death Row Legend RBX Releases Solo LP ‘Hibernation Shivers’

Long Beach legend, RBX, has finally released his comeback solo album, Hibernation Shivers, on all digital platforms alongside a limited edition vinyl release.

The new album, produced by Labcabin Records founders, Sccit & Siavash the Grouch, dropped everywhere June 28.

Hibernation Shivers is spearheaded by RBX’s highly anticipated response to DJ Clark Kent in the albums latest single titled “The Shivers” featuring fellow Long Beach emcee KXNG Crooked & up-and-coming Los Angeles emcee/producer Sccit.

RBX proclaimed, “when a bear come outa hibernation, the first thing he do is shiver.. then that bring on the heat.. and after the blood start flowin, now it’s time to eat. We had to shiver on some haters one time to let ‘em know we still here, ya dig?”

“The Shivers” single is just one of many joints on the album that contain appearances from hip-hop royalty. RBX recruited some of the very best from the golden era to usher in his Hibernation Shivers album. The long awaited Labcabin Records release contains additional appearances from MC Eiht, Spice 1, Ras Kass, Tha Dogg Pound, Krayzie Bone, Project Pat, Fatlip, Cold 187um, and Butch Cassidy to name a few.

“We aimin for nothin but classix … so when you press play, just let it ride out til the very end. That’s whats missin from the game,” said Sccit. Siavash added, “RBX is the hardest to ever do it. Nobody has a voice like he does. We always wanted to see a RBX album on Death Row Records .. that’s the sound we went for on this one.“

RBX most recently appeared on Tha Dogg Pound’s new single, “Who Da Hardest?” featuring the all-star Death Row Records cast and produced by DJ Premier. “A bit of an appetizer before delivering the full course meal,” insisted RBX.





