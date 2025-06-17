38
Diddy ‘Freak-off’ Tapes Shown to Jury in Court

2025-06-17Last Updated: 2025-06-17
FILE PHOTO: Sean “Diddy” Combs sits with members of his defense team for a conference ahead of his trial next month on sex trafficking charges, in New York, U.S., April 18, 2025, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

Being a juror on the Diddy trial has to be a wild experience. On Monday, a piece of alleged “freak-off” videos was played in court for the jurors to see.

According to TMZ, the tape viewing occurred during the testimony of a Department of Justice special agent. In that testimony, the agent revealed a list of hotels where freak-offs allegedly occurred. Each of the three freak-off videos shown was 11 to 12 minutes in length.

The courtroom was hushed during the viewing, and sounds of moaning and more could be heard through the jurors’ headphones. Additionally, one juror, an older woman, was disturbed by what she watched.


