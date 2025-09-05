Diddy Pushes For Acquittal As Legal Team Challenges Prosecutors Over Prostitution Law

Sean “Diddy” Combs is entering a critical moment in his career after being found guilty on two counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution. With sentencing set for next month, the hip hop icon is pushing back hard, asking the court for either a new trial or a full acquittal.

According to filings reported by TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers are targeting the foundation of the case. They argue that prosecutors leaned on an outdated interpretation of the Mann Act, a law enacted in 1910. The defense points out that the term “prostitute” originally meant women who engaged in sex outside of marriage, which is a much narrower definition than what is used today. By revisiting the origins of the law, his team hopes to undermine the jury’s decision.

Diddy has also disputed the way prosecutors framed his financial connections to the men at the center of the case. His lawyers maintain that any payments were for time and companionship, not sexual services. The argument strikes directly at the core of the charges and is designed to create doubt around the government’s claims.

Prosecutors have not shown any signs of backing down. They describe the evidence as “overwhelming” and argue that Diddy used his money and influence to control people around him. Court papers accuse him of leveraging threats to careers and livelihoods, painting his behavior as coercive instead of consensual.

The jury’s decision itself reflected some contrast. While Diddy was convicted on transportation charges, he was cleared of more severe allegations that included sex trafficking and racketeering. Still, the stakes remain high. He faces up to 20 years in prison, though reports suggest prosecutors will recommend closer to four. His next court date is set for October 3.