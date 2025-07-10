8
Prosecutors Seek Up to 8 Years, Defense Argues for 21 Months

2025-07-10
Diddy will enter sentencing on Oct. 3, facing 20 years total for his two prostitution convictions. But there are differing opinions on what his sentencing length should be, prosecutors highlight a range of 51-63 months, while his lawyers think 21-27 months.

According to Megahn Cuniff for Legal Affairs and Trials, prosecutors are attempting to pursue a four-point enhancement of Combs’ conviction, which would then push his sentence range to 78-97 months. That would equate to a range of six years. The added enhancement is “for offenses involving fraud or coercion.”

Additionally, prosecutors want more prison time for obstruction of justice, which would increase his range from 15-21 months to 30-37 months.




