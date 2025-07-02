Diddy Supporters Celebrate with Baby Oil Outside Courthouse

A celebration for Diddy has erupted outside the courthouse, where supporters gathered and sprayed baby oil into the crowd.

According to CNN, oil can be seen on the pavement of the courthouse. Baby oil has become a central detail of this trial as the mogul allegedly used the oil in abundance during his “Freak Offs.”

During raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March 2024, over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were recovered.