38
33
43
2
40
37
39
13
18
24
49
29
20
30
44
23
26
4
1
15
35
11
22
46
16
25
31
3
14
10
32
5
34
48
8
9
Diddy Supporters Celebrate with Baby Oil Outside Courthouse

Diddy Supporters Celebrate with Baby Oil Outside Courthouse

2025-07-02Last Updated: 2025-07-02
345 Less than a minute

A celebration for Diddy has erupted outside the courthouse, where supporters gathered and sprayed baby oil into the crowd.

According to CNN, oil can be seen on the pavement of the courthouse. Baby oil has become a central detail of this trial as the mogul allegedly used the oil in abundance during his “Freak Offs.”

During raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles in March 2024, over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant were recovered.




Source link

2025-07-02Last Updated: 2025-07-02
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Catch Her Outside! See Bhad Bhabie's Sexiest Moments Including the Rapper Going Braless

Catch Her Outside! See Bhad Bhabie's Sexiest Moments Including the Rapper Going Braless

2025-05-20
Celebrities Diagnosed With Rare Or Chronic Illnesses

Celebrities Diagnosed With Rare Or Chronic Illnesses

2024-04-21
The United States donates 20 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

The United States donates 20 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe – ZiFM Stereo

2021-02-04
Nicki Minaj ‘Swatted’ Again After False Claims Of Shooting At Her Home

Nicki Minaj ‘Swatted’ Again After False Claims Of Shooting At Her Home

2023-07-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo